Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 9,822 CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CBIZ by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBZ shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $38.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.72. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Profile (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.