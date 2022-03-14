Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,724 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 428,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 169,383 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 100,186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

