Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 358.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 36,143 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 32.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNA shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $44.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

