Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cedar Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 164,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 83,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

CDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $28.40 on Monday. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

