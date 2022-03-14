Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $29.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $648.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock worth $850,481 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.