cVault.finance (CORE) Price Down 11.9% This Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $63.62 million and $51,051.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6,362.19 or 0.16359412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cVault.finance Coin Profile

CORE is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

