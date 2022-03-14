CX Institutional Boosts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Intuit were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $439.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.62.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

