CX Institutional Lowers Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

CX Institutional cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $84.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

NTAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,329,623 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

