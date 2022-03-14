CX Institutional Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $18,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,946 shares of company stock worth $86,240,074. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $103.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.89. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

