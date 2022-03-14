CX Institutional Raises Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTON. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

