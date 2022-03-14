Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

CYCC opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

