Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.
CYCC opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.95.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.
