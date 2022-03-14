Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of FAUG stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:FAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.