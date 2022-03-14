Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $583,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM opened at $48.10 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

