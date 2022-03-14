Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,628,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,543,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,499,000 after purchasing an additional 176,628 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,347,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 64.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSL opened at $73.25 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22.

