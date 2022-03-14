Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in PayPal by 48.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $96.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average of $200.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.