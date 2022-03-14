Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 37 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLK opened at $687.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $793.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $868.89. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

