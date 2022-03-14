Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.80.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 56.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 152.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

