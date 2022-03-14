Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Cytosorbents stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $139.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $9.80.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 56.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
About Cytosorbents (Get Rating)
CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.