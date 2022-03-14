Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

DADA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Shares of DADA opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.67). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Research analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

