Dan Mondor Sells 50,000 Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) Chairman Dan Mondor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $445.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSG. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inseego by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 498,872 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 433,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inseego by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Inseego by 753.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

