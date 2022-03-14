Dario Calogero Sells 50,000 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.63.
Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $90.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
About Kaleyra
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
