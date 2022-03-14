Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives $32.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $438,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,374 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,775 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:MSP traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $22.76. 13,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. Datto has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $28.25.
Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.
