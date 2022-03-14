David B. Wright Sells 4,675 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.95. 1,153,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,629. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 41.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 31.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at $230,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

