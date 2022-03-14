Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.23

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 3633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 43,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

