Degenerator Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

