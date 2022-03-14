DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 228,500 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the February 13th total of 390,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS DNACF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.10. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. DeNA has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.58.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

