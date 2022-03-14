Desjardins Boosts Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target to C$1.25

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$1.05 to C$1.25 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.78.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

