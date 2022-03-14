Destination XL Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 18,237 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,840% compared to the typical volume of 940 call options.

In other Destination XL Group news, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $205,700 in the last three months. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXLG. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. 482,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,775. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $254.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.