Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €145.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($157.61) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($172.61) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($168.48) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €134.00 ($145.65) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($168.48) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €143.97 ($156.49).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €110.10 ($119.67) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €114.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €123.05. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($81.71) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($107.07).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

