Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €46.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($134.78) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €76.22 ($82.85).

ETR:MOR opened at €23.61 ($25.66) on Friday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($22.57) and a twelve month high of €87.40 ($95.00). The stock has a market cap of $806.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.25.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

