Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,512.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,720.81.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking stock opened at $2,017.40 on Friday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,378.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,368.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marlowe Partners LP raised its holdings in Booking by 137.0% in the third quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 311.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 5,746.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.