Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,900

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,400 ($70.75) to GBX 5,900 ($77.31) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,220 ($81.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,338.33 ($69.95).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,564 ($72.90) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,532.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,086.51. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10). The company has a market capitalization of £90.16 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 352.32 ($4.62) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.99), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($754,777.12).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

