Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €62.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.40 ($67.83) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($64.13) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.54 ($70.15).

Shares of DPW opened at €42.90 ($46.63) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.01. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($33.17) and a one year high of €41.32 ($44.91).

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

