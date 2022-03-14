DEXA COIN (DEXA) Tops One Day Volume of $486,893.00

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, DEXA COIN has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One DEXA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXA COIN has a market capitalization of $4.44 million and approximately $486,893.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.23 or 0.06521256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,710.73 or 0.99889125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040411 BTC.

DEXA COIN Coin Profile

DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXA COIN is dexacoin.net . The official message board for DEXA COIN is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN

Buying and Selling DEXA COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXA COIN directly using U.S. dollars.

