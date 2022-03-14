Dexterra Group Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dexterra Group in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DXT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Dexterra Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$7.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$491.89 million and a PE ratio of 24.67. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.72 and a one year high of C$9.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.