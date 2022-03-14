Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DXT. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

DXT stock opened at C$7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$491.89 million and a P/E ratio of 24.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.32. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$5.72 and a 52 week high of C$9.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

