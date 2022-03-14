Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $8.84 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $419.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.17.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $45,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock valued at $328,461. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FMTX shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

