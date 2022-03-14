Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,686 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,686 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the third quarter worth $2,397,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1,069.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 180,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 164,843 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $930.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.51. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.95.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

