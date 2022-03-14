Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Work From Home ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA WFH opened at $57.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.78. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 52 week low of $57.98 and a 52 week high of $80.24.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.