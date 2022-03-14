Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,546,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,210,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. Discovery has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

