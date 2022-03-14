Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSEY opened at $7.58 on Thursday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.48 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diversey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Diversey by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Diversey by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,470,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,429 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Diversey by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,542 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Diversey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,031,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

