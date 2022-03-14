Docebo (TSE:DCBO) PT Lowered to C$90.00 at Eight Capital

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Eight Capital from C$110.00 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.75.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at C$51.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.64. Docebo has a one year low of C$47.61 and a one year high of C$117.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.33.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

