Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $69.24

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.24 and last traded at $69.39, with a volume of 6382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 132,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

