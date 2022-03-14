Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,846,000 after buying an additional 1,988,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,823 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 974,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,319,000 after buying an additional 882,256 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 431.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 904,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,037,000 after buying an additional 734,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.60. 22,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

