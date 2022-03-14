Don Gray Acquires 20,000 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Don Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,171,280 shares in the company, valued at C$15,132,612.

GXE traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,715,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,370. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.47 and a 52 week high of C$1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.46 million and a P/E ratio of 5.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gear Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

