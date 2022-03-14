Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.07 million.

PLOW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.91. 517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $152.95 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 87.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $40,291.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

