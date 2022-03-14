DRIFE Market Capitalization Tops $2.37 Million (DRF)

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. DRIFE has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $127,849.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DRIFE has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 484,382,932 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

Buying and Selling DRIFE

