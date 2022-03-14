DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $132.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Argus from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.20.

NYSE:DTE opened at $126.97 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $104.35 and a one year high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.89.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340,983 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,199,000 after acquiring an additional 127,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,391,000 after acquiring an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

