Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.90 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $20,295.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.50 or 0.06630978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,867.96 or 1.00109765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00040842 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

