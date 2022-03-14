Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells $257,350,000.00 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $257,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.28. 1,528,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.33. Dutch Bros Inc has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at $33,357,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after acquiring an additional 691,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,180,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,865,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

