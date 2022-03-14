DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Receives €44.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €44.50 ($48.37).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DWS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

DWS stock opened at €31.66 ($34.41) on Friday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.66 ($30.07) and a 1 year high of €41.88 ($45.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.95.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

